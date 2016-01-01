See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.

Dr. Bollinger works at Bruce A Bollinger MD in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bruce A. Bollinger MD PA
    800 12th Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 877-1118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • AmeriPlan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801836788
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington University
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bollinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bollinger works at Bruce A Bollinger MD in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bollinger’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

