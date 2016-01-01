Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Dr. Bollinger works at
Locations
-
1
Bruce A. Bollinger MD PA800 12th Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- AmeriPlan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bollinger?
About Dr. Bruce Bollinger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801836788
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bollinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bollinger works at
Dr. Bollinger speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.