Dr. Bruce Bode, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Bode works at Atlanta Diabetes Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.