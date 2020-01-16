Dr. Bern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Bern, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Bern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA.
Dr. Bern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Eye Specialists50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 200, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-4595
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bern?
Dr. Bruce Bern has literally saved my vision twice. He not only has a comprehensive knowledge of the eye, even outside his specialties, but a wisdom and perspective that can be critical in making responsible treatment recommendations. I have unreservedly recommended him to my wife and close friends.
About Dr. Bruce Bern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Cantonese and French
- 1700954278
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bern works at
Dr. Bern has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bern speaks Cantonese and French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.