Dr. Bruce Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Berkowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Locations
Claudia V Perdei MD PA5258 Linton Blvd Ste 305, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
I must say that it’s rare to find a doctor like Dr Bruce Berkowitz today. He really cares about his patient.It was my first visit with him and I was truly impressed. He is thorough. Had me go take a chest x-ray and he called me as soon as he got the results. A rare find in the medical field .
About Dr. Bruce Berkowitz, MD
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkowitz speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.