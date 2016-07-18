Dr. Bruce Berkheimer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Berkheimer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bruce Berkheimer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Searcy, AR. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Berkheimer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Searcy Foot Clinic1700 E Moore Ave, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 279-7716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkheimer?
Dr. Berkheimer has worked on both of my feet removing heel spurs. He has helped me get my feet back to looking younger and feeling younger. He is an excellent physician and surgeon.
About Dr. Bruce Berkheimer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003886748
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkheimer works at
Dr. Berkheimer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.