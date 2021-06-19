Dr. Bruce Bennin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Bennin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Bennin, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Partners of the North Shore400 Skokie Blvd Ste 475, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he spends a lot of time with you and cres a loy
About Dr. Bruce Bennin, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902915507
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
