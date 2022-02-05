Dr. Bruce Benge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Benge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Benge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Benge works at
Locations
Brandywine Urology Consultants2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 652-8990
Glasgow Medical Center2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 222, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 652-8990
Brandywine Urology Consultants4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4500, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 652-8990
Brandywine Urology Consultants1114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
Ketlay Professional Plaza114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
Brandywine Urology Consultantspa Compliance1801 Rockland Rd Ste 300, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Benge for a few yew years. And Dr. Benge has performed two Urinary, outpatient surgery’s’ for me. He did a great procedure on them. Dr. Benge, is a great Urologist, and treats me well as a patient! The entire Brandywine Urology staff are very courteous, and help helpful! Glad to be a patines! Thanks!
About Dr. Bruce Benge, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558319145
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Med Center
- Eastern Va Med Coll/Hampton Rhodes
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
