Dr. Bruce Benge, MD

Urology
3.1 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bruce Benge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Benge works at Brandywine Urology Consultants in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Brandywine Urology Consultants
    2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-8990
  2. 2
    Glasgow Medical Center
    2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 222, Newark, DE 19702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-8990
  3. 3
    Brandywine Urology Consultants
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4500, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-8990
  4. 4
    Brandywine Urology Consultants
    1114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-8990
  5. 5
    Ketlay Professional Plaza
    114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-8990
  6. 6
    Brandywine Urology Consultantspa Compliance
    1801 Rockland Rd Ste 300, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 05, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Benge for a few yew years. And Dr. Benge has performed two Urinary, outpatient surgery’s’ for me. He did a great procedure on them. Dr. Benge, is a great Urologist, and treats me well as a patient! The entire Brandywine Urology staff are very courteous, and help helpful! Glad to be a patines! Thanks!
    John B — Feb 05, 2022
    • Urology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558319145
    • Roswell Park Med Center
    • Eastern Va Med Coll/Hampton Rhodes
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
