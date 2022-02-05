Overview

Dr. Bruce Benge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Benge works at Brandywine Urology Consultants in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.