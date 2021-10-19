Overview

Dr. Bruce Belzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Belzer works at Primary Health Medical Group State Street in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.