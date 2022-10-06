Dr. Bruce Belin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Belin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Belin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-6031
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Belin is always professional and patient with my health care. HIs explanations are clear and the procedures handled perfectly. He handled a personal need to enhance my recovery. A prior colonoscopy required specific expertise to resolve and results were excellent.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891790697
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Rochester
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Belin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belin has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Belin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belin.
