Overview

Dr. Bruce Belin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Belin works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.