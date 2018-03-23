Dr. Beesley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Beesley, MD
Dr. Bruce Beesley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Albany Med Neurology At Albany Office1365 Washington Ave Ste 100, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 264-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a "complex" medical history. Dr. Beesley takes the time to listen, understand, and explain. He is knowledgeable and has an excellent bedside manner. He is one of the few doctors I trust.
About Dr. Bruce Beesley, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215986765
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beesley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beesley has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beesley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beesley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beesley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.