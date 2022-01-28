Overview

Dr. Bruce Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.