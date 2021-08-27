Dr. Bruce Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Becker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
1
Mount Auburn Healthcare At Waltham355 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 200, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (781) 647-6920Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been Dr. Becker's patient for 15 years. He knows his stuff. Can he be blunt or off-putting some times? Perhaps but he is an excellent, experienced practitioner who has always given me all the time I needed and given excellent care and guidance through several diverse medical issues. Once you get to know him, he's really a wonderful person with a lot to share.
About Dr. Bruce Becker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255312104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
