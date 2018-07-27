Overview

Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Beavers works at Bruce R Beavers MD in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.