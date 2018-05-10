See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Bauer works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uchicago Medicine South Loop - Radiology & Imaging
    1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 336-5667
    NorthShore Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    501 Skokie Blvd Ste 250, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-2300
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1220
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Administrative Physical
Big Ears
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Administrative Physical
Big Ears

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Facial Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 10, 2018
    Dr. Bauer is nothing short of a miracle worker. He changed my son's life for the better; my son was born with congenital nevi. All of my son's nevi have been removed! His staff is amazing! I will forever be grateful for everything he has done for our family. Dr. Bauer in my opinion is the top pediatric plastic surgeon you will find and his staff are the best!
    — May 10, 2018
    About Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366437287
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Feinberg
    • Northwestern Feinberg School Of
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

