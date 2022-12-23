Dr. Bruce Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Barton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Barton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce D. Barton MD PA9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 112, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 451-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barton?
Very caring doctor staff??
About Dr. Bruce Barton, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104005925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.