Overview

Dr. Bruce Barton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at BARTON COCHRAN TURGEON & ISAACSON in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.