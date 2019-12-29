Overview

Dr. Bruce Ball, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Allergy & immunology|National Jewish Health Formerly National Jewish Center For Immunology And Respiratory Medicine



Dr. Ball works at Charleston Allergy & Asthma in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Drug or Food Challenge , Asthma and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.