Dr. Bruce Baker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Baker works at MDVIP - Grand Rapids, Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.