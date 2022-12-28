Dr. Bruce Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Baker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Lewisville1600 Waters Ridge Dr Ste A, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 219-0558
-
2
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 255, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 219-0558
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
great guy smart doctor convenient= to the 121 toll good group
About Dr. Bruce Baker, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336120310
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of Texas Arlington
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Proteinuria, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.