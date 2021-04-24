Overview

Dr. Bruce Ayres, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Ayres works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.