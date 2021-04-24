Dr. Ayres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Ayres, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Ayres, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ayres works at
Locations
The Pharmacy At Trios Southridge3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ayers is a very skilled surgeon and takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures, benefits and risks, and listens to patients.
About Dr. Bruce Ayres, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962419473
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ayres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayres works at
Dr. Ayres has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
