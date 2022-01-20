Dr. Bruce Appelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Appelbaum, MD
Dr. Bruce Appelbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Bruce D Appelbaum MD Inc.18811 Huntington St Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 921-1800
College Community Services1901 E Center St Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 780-0750
Amhs Ccs Anaheim Recovery Center511 N Brookhurst St Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 780-0750
Amhs Ccs Ok Fsp11277 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 100, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 620-8131
His appointment times are usually on time. He listens and explains well. Very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Bruce Appelbaum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University CA Irvine MC
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Appelbaum has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Group Psychotherapy and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
