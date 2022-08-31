Dr. Bruce Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Andersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Andersen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla Coll Med
Dr. Andersen works at
Locations
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson did not rush into any decisions regarding our diagnosis. He explained everything so that we could understand what the risks and the outcome might be. He listened to our concerns and was very patient with our questions.
About Dr. Bruce Andersen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1063420792
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- U Oreg/Hlth Scis U
- Med Col/Va Hsp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
