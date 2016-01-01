Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Ackerman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Ackerman, DO is a Pulmonologist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
-
1
Bruce Ackerman DO6446 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 226-0575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Ackerman, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1932136785
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
