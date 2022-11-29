Overview

Dr. Brooks Young, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Jayhawk Foot and Ankle Clinic in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.