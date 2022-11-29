Dr. Brooks Young, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Young, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brooks Young, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
Jayhawk Foot and Ankle Clinic9300 Meadow View Dr Ste 101, Shawnee, KS 66227 Directions (913) 871-2183
Kansas City Sports Medicine23401 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste 225, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (913) 248-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Initially I saw him after urgent care determined I had fractured my ankle. He was so kind and outlined the treatment / care plan to heal on first visit. I saw him two more times for other foot issues. He told me the foot brace prescribed by another doctor was not the correct one for my issue. Purchased what he suggested and resolved that problem. The last issue was a bone spur on the outside of my right foot. He did surgery and I can wear any shoe I want now. He’s the best!
About Dr. Brooks Young, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447473962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
