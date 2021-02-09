Dr. Brooks Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooks Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
West Texas Pediatrics Llp5215 96th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 780-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Dr Rogers has been seeing my kids for over 16 years now. She is a wonderful Doctor and very kind and compassionate about the health of her "kids". Thank You Dr Rogers for 16 years of wonderful service!
About Dr. Brooks Rogers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1649216862
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.