See All Neurosurgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD

Neurosurgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Osburn works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9073
  2. 2
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon
    560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9074
  3. 3
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 565-1677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Osburn?

Photo: Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Osburn to family and friends

Dr. Osburn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Osburn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD.

About Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932527298
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Swedish Neuroscience Institute; USF Department of Neurosurgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of South Florida-Department of Neurosurgery
Residency
Internship
  • University of South Florida-Department of Neurosurgery
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Missouri-Kansas City
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Osburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Osburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osburn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.