Overview

Dr. Brooks Gerlinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Gerlinger works at Trihealth Heart Institute Kenwood in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH, Fairfield Township, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.