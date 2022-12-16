Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Ficke works at
Locations
-
1
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Resurgens Orthopaedics1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ficke?
He listened well about my issue, and even allowed me to talk about my singing hobby.
About Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1649569351
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ficke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ficke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ficke works at
Dr. Ficke has seen patients for Limb Pain, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ficke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.