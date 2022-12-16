Overview

Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ficke works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.