Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Ficke works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 215-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-2710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 16, 2022
    He listened well about my issue, and even allowed me to talk about my singing hobby.
    Kenneth Weil — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Brooks Ficke, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1649569351
    Education & Certifications

    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
