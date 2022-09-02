Overview

Dr. Brooks Brown III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Brown III works at Metropolitan Ophthalmology Associates in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.