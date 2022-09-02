Dr. Brooks Brown III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Brown III, MD
Dr. Brooks Brown III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1420, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-0767Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
I've been a patient for 20+ yrs and Dr. Brown has always been the epitome of a professional and proficient ophthalmologist.
- Washington Hospital Center
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Brown III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown III has seen patients for Blepharitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.
