Dr. Brooks Bahr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brooks Bahr, MD is a Dermatologist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from U of U and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Bahr works at
Locations
Bahr Dermatology460 S 200 W, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 298-1514
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Choice Insurance
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bahr is the best dermatologist in valley hands down. I've seen him a bunch of times over the year with acne concerns and others. I saw him at the U of U practice, and also at his personal practice in Bountiful (new office is amazing by the way!). He is very great with handling my concerns and they always can fit me in during a time that works for my schedule -- even if its last minute. I appreciate Dr. Bahr's knowledge and expertise.
About Dr. Brooks Bahr, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1831326941
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- U of U
- David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahr works at
Dr. Bahr has seen patients for Shingles, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahr speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.