Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooklynn White, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brooklynn White, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oxford, AL.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gillespie Dental LLC105 Oxford Exchange Blvd, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (256) 676-2055
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
About Dr. Brooklynn White, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164094058
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.