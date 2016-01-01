See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Troy, MI
Dr. Brooke Weingarden, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brooke Weingarden, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital Of Michigan

Dr. Weingarden works at Birmingham Maple Clinic in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Birmingham Maple Clinic
    2075 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 520, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 646-6659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brooke Weingarden, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1528208956
    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Warren Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooke Weingarden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weingarden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weingarden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weingarden works at Birmingham Maple Clinic in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Weingarden’s profile.

    Dr. Weingarden has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

