Overview

Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Swearingen works at Mass Gen Hosp Peds Neurosgry in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.