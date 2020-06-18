Dr. Brooke Stough, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Stough, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brooke Stough, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City.
Dr. Stough works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Podiatry Clinic314 E OWEN K GARRIOTT RD, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 249-3929
-
2
St. Mary's Physician Associates at Ponca City #1031717 N 4th St, Ponca City, OK 74601 Directions (580) 249-3929
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stough?
Dr. Stough is Amazing ! So very Kind! Best Podiatrist around! She wont Disapoint !!!
About Dr. Brooke Stough, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376794776
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stough accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stough works at
Dr. Stough has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.