Dr. Brooke Spector, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brooke Spector, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-8458
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952618399
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
