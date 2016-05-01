See All Plastic Surgeons in Concord, MA
Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Seckel works at Boston Plastic Surgery Specialists in Concord, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Plastic Surgery Specialists
    131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 630, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    The Boston Center
    170 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 455-2859
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548483183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seckel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seckel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seckel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seckel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

