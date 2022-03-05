Dr. Brooke Schexnaildre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schexnaildre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Schexnaildre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brooke Schexnaildre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Schexnaildre works at
Locations
Tulane Center for Women's Health4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schexnaildre is an absolute delight. My experiences with her have truly been the most positive I have ever had with a physician. I came to her after a not-so-great experience with a previous OBGYN. I had some concerning test results that were not explained in a way that was helpful. My sister recommended Dr. S. They got me in right away and Dr. S walked me through my test results and all of my treatment options. She helped me make the best decision for moving forward. When the time came for my procedure, she, her nurse, and the entire staff, made me feel so at ease and so comfortable. I mean really and truly the best experience I've ever had with a physician.
About Dr. Brooke Schexnaildre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083913271
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA (Obstetrics & Gynecology)
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA (Obstetrics & Gynecology)
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schexnaildre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schexnaildre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schexnaildre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schexnaildre has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schexnaildre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schexnaildre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schexnaildre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schexnaildre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schexnaildre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.