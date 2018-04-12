See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbus, OH
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Rossi works at Ohio Reproductive Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohio Reproductive Medicine
    4830 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste E, Columbus, OH 43214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2018
    I was referred to Dr. Brooke Rossi from my OBGYN due to complications getting pregnant. I met with Dr. Rossi in November, 2017 and she took the time with me to go over what problems could be causing my infertility. Blood work was drawn, Dr. Rossi called me personally to discuss the results. Whenever I had an issue w my condition, I would call her office and a nurse would always call me back. I am now 2 months pregnant. Very pleased with this entire office. I highly recommend Dr. Rossi.
    Laurie Damuth in Sagamore Hills, Ohio — Apr 12, 2018
    About Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265441794
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.