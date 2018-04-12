Overview

Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Rossi works at Ohio Reproductive Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.