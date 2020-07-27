Dr. Brooke Ritvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Ritvo, MD
Dr. Brooke Ritvo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Maine Medical Partners-mainehealth Cardiology96 Campus Dr Ste 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ritvo is very knowledgeable and patient oriented. The best patient experience I have had with a doctor.
About Dr. Brooke Ritvo, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346240033
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Ritvo has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
