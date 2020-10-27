Overview

Dr. Brooke Nesmith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Nesmith works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants in Wichita, KS with other offices in Parsons, KS, Garden City, KS and Salina, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.