Overview

Dr. Brooke Keane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Keane works at Salisbury Medical Practice in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.