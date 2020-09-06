Overview

Dr. Brooke Harnisch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Harnisch works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.