Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Hargrove works at Pacific Women's Healthcare Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Women's Healthcare Associates
    500 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I don't leave reviews often but I've been seeing Dr Hargrove for a few years and she is gentle, kind, informative, and understanding. She makes a point to get to know her patients, and is very cautious compared to other doctors who want to push pills and slice you open right away. I've had bad gyno experiences in the past that left me traumatized but she makes me feel supported and comfortable every time. Highly recommend.
    Charlotte — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD
    About Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679712848
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC Irvine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargrove works at Pacific Women's Healthcare Associates in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hargrove’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

