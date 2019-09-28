Dr. Gorham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Gorham, DPM
Dr. Brooke Gorham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gadsden, AL.
Gadsden Foot Clinic PC306 S 4th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-1631
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Gorham she is an excellent Dr. she explains everything to the fullest is very caring and so down to earth. Love her staff they are always so good and helpful. I give thanks for being able to see her and have things taken care of. If you have to wait a little extra it is worth it she has probably got a patient that is having more problems than expected, I would wait all day to see her.
Dr. Gorham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorham works at
Dr. Gorham has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.