Dr. Brooke Foulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Foulk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brooke Foulk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Foulk works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Sanders Perinatal Center501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-1122
-
2
Fort Sanders Womens Specialists11546 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 541-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foulk?
I love Dr. Foulk! She understands and I would just recommend her. She's everything a OBGYN should be.
About Dr. Brooke Foulk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871787432
Education & Certifications
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foulk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foulk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foulk works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foulk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foulk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.