Overview

Dr. Brooke Foulk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Foulk works at Fort Sanders Womens Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Seymour, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.