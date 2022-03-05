Dr. Brooke Crossley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crossley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Crossley, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooke Crossley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Crossley works at
Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Neurosurgery DepartmentS Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2011
Nephrology Associates Pllc730 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was Leonard's doctor in the hospital and I have no doubt she saved his kidneys and his life. Her and Dr. David Tarter were a great team. One of the most compassionate doctors I have seen in quite some time.
About Dr. Brooke Crossley, MD
- Nephrology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1851787840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
