Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Funnell and Strebel Inc.4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Storer. She is so kind and warm and gives you her full attention. She is dedicated to her patients and has always been just a phone call away when I have had urgent medical questions. I’ve felt completely cared for and in the best hands. The office staff, medical assistants and nurses are all so wonderful, helpful and attentive as well.
About Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belanger Storer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belanger Storer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belanger Storer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Belanger Storer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belanger Storer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belanger Storer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belanger Storer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.