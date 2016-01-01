Overview

Dr. Brooke Bear, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital.



Dr. Bear works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.