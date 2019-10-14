Dr. Brooke Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Baldwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brooke Baldwin, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Locations
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 321-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
542423 Brunello Trce, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 321-1786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Dr Baldwin for routine skin exam. She was on-time, very thorough and very polite. I would recommend her to others.
About Dr. Brooke Baldwin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for Warts, Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.