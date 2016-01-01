Overview

Dr. Brooke Bair, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bair works at Derek Blevins, MD in New York, NY with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.