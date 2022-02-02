See All Podiatric Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their residency with Long Beach Mem Med Ctr

Dr. Austin works at Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Center LLC in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Center LLC
    9915 Tamiami Trl N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-8800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Austin quickly ascertains the problem and has the best suggestions for eliminating them! She is gentle but thorough in the exam.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003109604
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Beach Mem Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Cleve Clin Foundation
    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Austin works at Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Center LLC in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Austin’s profile.

    Dr. Austin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

