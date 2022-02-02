Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their residency with Long Beach Mem Med Ctr
Locations
Gulfcoast Foot and Ankle Center LLC9915 Tamiami Trl N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 566-8800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Austin quickly ascertains the problem and has the best suggestions for eliminating them! She is gentle but thorough in the exam.
About Dr. Brooke Austin, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1003109604
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Mem Med Ctr
- Cleve Clin Foundation
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
